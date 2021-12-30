Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $167.84 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

