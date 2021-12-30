Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 97.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45. The firm has a market cap of $702.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 590.91%.

BRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Compass Point increased their target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.