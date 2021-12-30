Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 222 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 48,726 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,451.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $52.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

