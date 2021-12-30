Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 151.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $163,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $164,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 109.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $14.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

