Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 2nd quarter worth $8,170,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter worth $7,154,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 2nd quarter worth $3,033,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,248 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PJAN opened at $33.28 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.13.

