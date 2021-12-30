Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.88. Smith & Wesson Brands reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.96 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smith & Wesson Brands.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

SWBI opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $842.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 24,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

