The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.83. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NTB opened at $38.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.87. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $41.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 53.82%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.