Mark Riggs Sells 1,296 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $418,817.42.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $159.23 on Thursday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

