OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). OraSure Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 633.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 25.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 123,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 16,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 102.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 39,868 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.34. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.93 million, a PE ratio of -58.67 and a beta of -0.34.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

