Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Limelight Networks posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.04.

LLNW opened at $3.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,893,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 981,570 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 665,299 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 624,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 851,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 346,270 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.