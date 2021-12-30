Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. Applied DNA Sciences reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

APDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $31.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the period. 6.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

