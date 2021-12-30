Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 66.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 297.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 26.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.87.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The firm had revenue of $155.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.