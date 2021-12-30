WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 70.6% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $96.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

