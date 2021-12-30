AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,578 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,657,000 after acquiring an additional 239,906 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 120,678 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,172,000.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $76.55 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $60.66 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.38.

