AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,244,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $136.15 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $138.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 41.26%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

