AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,799 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $21,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,906,000 after buying an additional 153,925 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,296,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,212,000 after buying an additional 55,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,036,000 after buying an additional 180,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,764,000 after buying an additional 21,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,782,000 after buying an additional 24,256 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR stock opened at $122.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.37 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.14.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.