Insider Selling: Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Major Shareholder Sells 81,187 Shares of Stock

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $694,148.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Biogen Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Biogen Inc. sold 600 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $5,136.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Biogen Inc. sold 23,660 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $202,529.60.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $444,556.56.

On Friday, November 26th, Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $248,402.40.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

