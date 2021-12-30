Insider Selling: Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Major Shareholder Sells 81,187 Shares of Stock

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $694,148.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Biogen Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 27th, Biogen Inc. sold 600 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $5,136.00.
- On Thursday, December 9th, Biogen Inc. sold 23,660 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $202,529.60.
- On Tuesday, December 7th, Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $444,556.56.
- On Friday, November 26th, Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $248,402.40.
Shares of SGMO stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.
About Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
