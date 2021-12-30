Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Senior Officer Sells C$580,931.55 in Stock

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Senior Officer David Nevins sold 34,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.89, for a total value of C$580,931.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,451,832.42.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.96 and a 12-month high of C$18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 13.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IIP.UN. National Bankshares raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.56.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

