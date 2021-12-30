Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $39.40

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.40, but opened at $37.73. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 48,930 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MARA. DA Davidson began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 4.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.32.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth $2,065,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the period. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth $5,333,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 36.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

