Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $39.40

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.40, but opened at $37.73. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 48,930 shares traded.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MARA. DA Davidson began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.
The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 4.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.32.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth $2,065,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the period. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth $5,333,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 36.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
