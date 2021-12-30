ON Semiconductor (ON) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) in the last few weeks:

12/21/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $51.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $51.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $52.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $53.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $58.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $49.00.

11/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 430.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 48,715 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 247,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after buying an additional 25,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

