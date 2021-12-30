Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Down to $21.20

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.20, but opened at $20.50. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 371 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKNO shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Teknova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 17.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

