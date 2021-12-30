MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $608.28

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $608.28, but opened at $591.15. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $584.43, with a volume of 1,331 shares changing hands.

MSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $687.46 and a 200-day moving average of $658.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total value of $3,106,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175 in the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth $720,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

