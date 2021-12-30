Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,064 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after acquiring an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $341.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $211.94 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

