Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Holdings Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,795,000 after purchasing an additional 920,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,688,000 after purchasing an additional 382,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after purchasing an additional 292,627 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,578,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 594.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,039,000 after purchasing an additional 164,944 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $292.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.79. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.07 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.55.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

