Analyzing Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) & Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR)

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) and Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

50.0% of Mirion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Quantum-Si and Mirion Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum-Si N/A N/A N/A Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quantum-Si and Mirion Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum-Si N/A N/A -$3.59 million N/A N/A Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 31,212.60 -$45.26 million N/A N/A

Quantum-Si has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mirion Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quantum-Si and Mirion Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum-Si 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Quantum-Si currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.56%. Mirion Technologies has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Quantum-Si’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Quantum-Si is more favorable than Mirion Technologies.

Summary

Quantum-Si beats Mirion Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut. Quantum-Si incorporated operates as a subsidiary of 4Catalyzer Corporation.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.