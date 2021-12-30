Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 7,699 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 58.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $119.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.45. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock worth $5,192,812. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

