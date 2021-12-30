Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Zscaler by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,267 shares of company stock worth $38,208,092. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KGI Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.19.

ZS stock opened at $323.18 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $325.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

