DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 27,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 28,618 shares.The stock last traded at $14.24 and had previously closed at $14.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDI. B. Riley began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $792,000. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

