iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 176,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,494,822 shares.The stock last traded at $480.23 and had previously closed at $479.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

