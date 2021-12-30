Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,198 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 156.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 367,014 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 725,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,420,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 157.1% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 35.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

REZI stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.