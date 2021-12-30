Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 20.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 31,402 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 14.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

GWRE stock opened at $113.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.28 and a beta of 1.29. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $234,659.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,161 shares of company stock worth $1,587,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

