Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,389 shares of company stock valued at $32,995,056. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Trade Desk stock opened at $92.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.41, a PEG ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.87. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

