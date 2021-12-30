Analysts Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Shares of OIIM stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter worth $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter worth $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter worth $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 39.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

