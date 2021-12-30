Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) will announce ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Atreca reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.81). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74).

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.02. Atreca has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atreca by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,960,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 84,906 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Atreca by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 628,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atreca by 19.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 85,192 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Atreca by 77.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 198,399 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Atreca by 25.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 398,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 81,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

