MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MEGEF shares. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. MEG Energy has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $9.72.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.