AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

AU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

AU stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $26.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

