AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.
AU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
AU stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $26.77.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.
Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.