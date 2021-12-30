Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

MANH stock opened at $158.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.76. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.26 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

