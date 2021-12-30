Amalgamated Bank Has $2 Million Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG opened at $169.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.96 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.89.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.