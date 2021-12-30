CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28,282 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 49.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 9.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

CX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.23. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

