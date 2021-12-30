Amalgamated Bank Sells 936 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 37,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 572,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,382,000 after purchasing an additional 139,051 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.64. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

