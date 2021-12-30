Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,810 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth about $435,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 16.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 59.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.26 and a 52-week high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

