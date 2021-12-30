Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth about $502,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,448,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L opened at $58.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $43.93 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

