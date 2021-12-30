SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2,157.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 46,354 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 7.6% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

In other news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.78. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.13 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 63.80%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

