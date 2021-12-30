Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.75 Million Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,794 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.