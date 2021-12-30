SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 55.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,004 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,161 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.30. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

