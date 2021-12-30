SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $224.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.33 and a 200-day moving average of $242.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.02. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $852,459.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $3,547,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,964,162 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.