SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 246.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,669 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLI stock opened at $104.93 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.28. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

