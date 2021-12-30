SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 27.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 275.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total transaction of $1,396,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,802 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,859 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNMD shares. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $143.92 on Thursday. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $106.15 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.41.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

