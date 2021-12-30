Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $1,007,500.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.15, for a total transaction of $1,160,750.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $1,408,350.00.

Shares of CRWD opened at $206.87 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.67 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.81. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 698,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,716,000 after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.75.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

