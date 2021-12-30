Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Insider Randy Ban Sells 8,342 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,002,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Randy Ban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $340,320.00.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $227.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.18 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 242,689 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

